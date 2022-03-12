SEBRING — The Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) has been approved to hold the 4th annual “12 Hour Fan Fest” event. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, March 15, beginning at 5:30 p.m. and it will end at 8 p.m. There will be several local road closures and parking restrictions associated with this event that will limit vehicular traffic in the downtown Sebring area. Detours will be established and will remain posted for the duration of the event.
This year’s event has three elements: First, a parade of race car transport trucks through the downtown Sebring area. The parade route begins on North Ridgewood Drive at the Sebring Parkway. The parade will proceed south on North Ridgewood Drive to Circle Park Drive, continuing around Circle Park Drive to South Commerce Avenue, following South Commerce Avenue to the Sebring Parkway ending the parade.
Second, after the parade there will be a Children’s Power Wheels race held on North Ridgewood Drive between Mango Street and Circle Park Drive.
Third, once the power wheels race is complete the “Block Party” will continue in the Circle Park area.
The following road closures will be implemented in conjunction with the event. At 3 p.m., North Commerce Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Park Drive; West Center Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Park Drive; and South Commerce Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Park Drive.
At 5:15 p.m., in addition to the above listed closures, Circle Park Drive will be closed; North Ridgewood Drive will be closed from the Sebring Parkway to Circle Park Drive; South Ridgewood Drive will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Park Drive; South Commerce Avenue will be closed from the Sebring Parkway to Circle Park Drive; and East Center Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Park Drive.
Approximately 7 p.m. – post parade, Circle Park Drive remains closed; North Ridgewood Drive will be closed from North Pine Street to Circle Park Drive, (opening from the Sebring Parkway to North Pine Street); South Ridgewood Drive from Wall Street to Circle Park Drive remains closed; North Commerce Avenue from Wall Street to Circle Park Drive remains closed; South Commerce Avenue from Wall Street to Circle Park Drive, (opening from the Sebring Parkway to Wall Street); East Center Avenue from Wall Street to Circle Park Drive remains closed; West Center Avenue from Wall Street to Circle Park Drive remains closed; and Wall Street access from North Ridgewood Drive closed for Power Wheels Race. All referenced road closures will be reopened by 10 p.m.
A northbound and southbound detour will be established so that vehicles traveling on North or South Ridgewood Drive (SR17) will be able to circumvent the event area.
Event-related questions may be directed to Hannah Tucker of the Community Redevelopment Agency at 863-471-5104. Questions relating to the road closure may be directed by email at tommyharalson@mysebring.com or by telephone at 863-471-5108.