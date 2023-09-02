TALLAHASSEE — A state appeals court said Thursday that Orange County sheriff’s deputies making an arrest needed a warrant before searching a fanny pack that contained a gun. A three-judge panel of the 6th District Court of Appeal ruled in favor of Jamari Jean, who sought to suppress evidence of the gun and ammunition in the fanny pack.

The ruling said Orange County deputies had a warrant for Jean’s arrest on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm and apprehended him after he rode up to his home on a bicycle. After Jean was handcuffed, deputies took the locked fanny pack, found a key and opened it. Jean was later convicted of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon, Thursday’s ruling said.

Recommended for you