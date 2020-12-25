SEBRING — Andre Carnet Farlow, 52, of Sebring, was charged with kidnapping-false imprisonment after an argument ended with a woman in the trunk of his car.
Tuesday morning, Dec. 22, Farlow and the victim were having a verbal altercation. Farlow was sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle and the victim was standing near the trunk of the vehicle. Without warning, Farlow put the vehicle in reverse and began to back out of the driveway. “Without further option” the victim jumped into the open trunk, which would not secure once closed, according to reports.
The victim yelled for help as Farlow drove trying to get him to let the victim out but Farlow refused. The victim stated that Farlow did not stop or slow down to give her a chance to get out of the trunk. When Farlow finally stopped several streets later, a witness heard the victim yelling and was able to help the victim out of the trunk, reports said.
Police eventually caught up with Farlow and discovered that he only had a Florida ID card and no valid driver’s license, according to reports.
Farlow was charged with one felony count of kidnapping-false imprisonment of an adult and one misdemeanor count of driving without a valid driver’s license. He was booked into the Highlands County Jail on $25,250 bond.