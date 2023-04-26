TALLAHASSEE — Warning about a “looming disaster,” Florida farmers and agriculture groups have filed a lawsuit seeking to block a new federal rule about wages for farmworkers.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in federal court in Tampa, centers on a minimum wage related to temporary farmworkers coming into the United States under what are known as H-2A visas. The lawsuit contends that a rule change by the U.S. Department of Labor will improperly drive up wages that farmers are forced to pay and conflicts with federal law.

