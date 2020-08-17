AVON PARK — It was great weather and a good turnout Saturday for the first day of a new farmers market at the Avon Park Lakes Clubhouse.
There were edibles, crafts, fresh vegetables and more indoors and outdoors at the farmers market with plenty of parking and a lovely setting near Lake Oliva.
The market’s Coordinator Rob Bullock said, “We’ve had a huge turnout of vendors and a huge turnout from the community so we are looking forward to the next one on Sept. 19 when we will have even more vendors.
“We’ve got inside and outside vendors and spots available and the inside will fill up fast. We are definitely excited.”
The most important thing is, the community is enjoying it, he said, and that was the whole reason they are doing it because the community showed interest in it and somebody had to make it happen.
The farmers market will be held the third Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Avon Park Lakes Clubhouse, 2714 Nautilus Drive, Avon Park Lakes.
For more information or to participate as a vendor, contact Bullock at 863-414-6533 or email aplfarmersmarket@gmail.com.