SEBRING — Plans are in place for a two-day a week farmer’s market starting next month in downtown Sebring.
At its meeting on Tuesday, the Sebring City Council will vote on approval for the newly formed Sebring Alliance to start the Farmer’s Market Jan. 8 on the former Bank of America parking lot/drive-through teller facility location, which the City now owns.
The City purchased the property about 11 months ago and cleared it creating a large sodded area with improvements to the parking lots.
Dan Andrews explained that the Sebring Alliance is a small group of property and business owners seeking to spur interest and draw traffic into the downtown on a regular basis.
The alliance would put on events and programs like the farmer’s market, he said.
“We are hoping to grow the farmers market to be kind of self sustaining/self sufficient and it should be low maintenance once we do the initial legwork to get it up and running,” Andrews said.
They didn’t want it to be just once a month, so it will be every weekend on Friday and Saturday, 6 a.m. — 5 p.m., he said. “We are hoping it will fit into folks’ general shopping patterns.”
In checking with other farmer’s markets across the state, Andrews said, they found the ones that were the most successful tried to do a weekly program and stuck with it, though it may take a couple of months to get it up and running.
“We are going to use the old bank parking lot where they tore down the drive-through and they sodded the field and I think it is going to work out perfect,” he said.
It has lighting and electric. So for the vendors setting up early in the morning it is lit and there is power for the vendors who need it.
Andrews is the contact person for the vendors who want to apply to participate, phone: 471-2453 and ask for Dan.
There will be no vendor fee at this time, according to the City Council’s agenda.
Andrews said it will be a true farmers market with items limited to home grown or home sold and edible produce and other food items. So there will not be any crafts.
Andrews said they have been talking to folks and found a good portion of those they talked to do their shopping for the weekend and week on Friday and some do it on Saturdays, which fits right in with the shopping habits of most people. So he believes Friday will work well for those who are retired in the community and Saturday will work well for the working community.