AVON PARK — A new farmers market is starting up this Saturday on the north side of the county – The Avon Park Lakes Farmers Market.
The farmers market will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Avon Park Lakes Clubhouse, 2714 Nautilus Drive, Avon Park Lakes.
Coordinator Rob Bullock said the farmers market will be held the third Saturday of every month with the next one, after this Saturday, on Sept. 19.
“This weekend we are slated to have fresh produce; McCracken Farms is going to be there. We are going to have honey,. We are going to have baked goods. We are going to have home goods, crafts, garden art and all kinds of stuff,” he said.
Especially with what is happening with COVID-19, some people don’t want to go to stores and are looking for outside venues or outside ways of getting their items, Bullock said. That was one of the ideas behind doing the farmers market.
“We had thrown around the idea of doing one before COVID and this just kind of kicked it into gear,” he said. “We have a lot of folks who live in the area who have mobility issues and can’t go to the stores or may have underlying conditions and this is an opportunity to bring it there and into the neighborhood.”
This also supports the vendors, who have been hurt by COVID due to the cancellation of many events, Bullock said. The farmers market gives them a chance to go out there and make some sales, and gives the farmers a chance to be out there in the market with their products. “Everybody ends up winning in the long run. At the end of the day, it is right there in the neighborhood, which is awesome,” he said.
The hope is to provide a service for those in Avon Park and also the Wauchula and the Frostproof areas, he noted.
He is filling up with vendors for this Saturday, but for next month he would like to get more vendors, Bullock said. The vendor fee is only $10 for outside booths, which goes to the Avon Park Lakes community to cover the costs of the clubhouse and to support other community efforts.
There is plenty of parking at the clubhouse and a beautiful setting on Lake Olivia, he said.
From U.S. 27 take Highlands Boulevard to Nautilus Drive and from State Road 64 take Olivia Drive to Nautilus Drive.
For more information or to participate as a vendor, contact Bullock at 863-414-6533 or email aplfarmersmarket@gmail.com.