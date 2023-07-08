Cargo Ship Fatal Fire

This combo of undated images released by Newark, N.J., Department of Public Safety show Newark firefighters Augusto Acabou, left, and Wayne Brooks Jr. Newark Fire Chief Rufus Jackson says the two firefighters were killed and five others injured battling a blaze inside a docked cargo ship carrying more than a thousand vehicles at Port Newark, N.J., Wednesday night, July 5, 2023.

 NEWARK DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY via AP

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A cargo ship docked at the East Coast’s biggest port smoldered for a third day and will likely burn for several more after the fire claimed the lives of two New Jersey firefighters, officials said Friday, acknowledging that they’ll be discussing how first responders are trained.

What caused the fire aboard the Grande Costa d’Avorio, an Italian-flagged vessel carrying cars and other goods, at port in Newark won’t be known until an investigation after the fire is out, according to Coast Guard Capt. Zeita Merchant, the captain of the Port of New York and New Jersey.

