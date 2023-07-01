BARTOW — A single vehicle crash occurred near Lake Wales Thursday night, June 29, and a 19-year old man died from his injuries.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue were dispatched at about 10:29 p.m. to Masterpiece Road near Longhorn Drive.
Three victims of the crash were transported to a local hospital, but one of them, Jaeden Hill from Lake Wales, passed away at about 11:37 p.m.
The other two victims were treated and released.
The lone vehicle involved in the crash was a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.
The preliminary investigation determined that the Jeep was driven by 19-year old Damien Fletcher of Haines City. Hill was a passenger in the front seat, and a 16-year old boy was riding in a rear seat.
The Jeep was traveling east on Masterpiece Road.
For unknown reasons at this time, Fletcher lost control of the vehicle and it left the roadway near Longhorn Drive. The Jeep struck three mailboxes, a utility pole, and then began flipping.
Hill was ejected from the Jeep.
Masterpiece Road was closed for approximately five and a half hours for the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing.