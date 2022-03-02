LAKE PLACID — St. James Catholic Church parish member Debbie Anderson felt it was time to get folks together after being cooped up for years because of COVID. She came up with the idea of going back to Prohibition days (1920-1933) and created a fun night theme at the Lake Placid parish.
She said, “We’ve been stuck in for so long I thought we needed to do something fun.”
Last Saturday evening the parish hall was turned in to a “Speakeasy.” (During Prohibition liquor was banded from manufacture and sales, giving rise to organized crime.) Speakeasy establishments soon became illicit nightclubs where people needed a code word spoken softly to gain entry in order to deflect FBI raids.
Over 80 parishioners of St. James purchased “speakeasy” tickets for $10. Women came dressed in flapper dresses. Parish pastor Father Vincent Clemente was named “The Don.” The speakeasy was appropriately named Vinny Clemente’s Speakeasy. The secret code required for entrance was the word “Prohibition.”
The entire hall was turned into a speakeasy where beer and wine was available. Gamblers used fake $100 bills to bet at roulette and blackjack tables. A Gangsta food buffet was served and, of course, cannoli’s were a favorite at the dessert bar. Leone’s Gourmet Market and members of the parish provided the buffet. It was all great fun with food and dancing. Jim and Pat Mancugo were especially good at dancing the Foxtrot.
An hour into the evening festivities, Lance Moye and Jacob Samson stormed the building playing the role of FBI agents. They promptly “arrested” Father Vincent “The Don,” owner of the speakeasy to the delight and laughter of all the guests.
The parish is in the midst of the yearly diocesan Catholic Faith Appeal. For a donation to the Appeal, guests were able to have their mug shot taken and imposed on a card to take home as a souvenir of their presence at Vinny Clemente’s Speakeasy.
Anderson accomplished her goal. Guests left the church grounds relaxed, happy and appreciative for such an enjoyable evening.