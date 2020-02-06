LAKE PLACID — Davaris Vadre Gavan Faulk, 26, of Lake Placid, was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning, Feb. 3 in Lake Placid after 48 grams of marijuana were discovered during a traffic stop.
According to reports from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a vehicle occupied by Faulk and another person. Deputies were on proactive patrol and ran the tags of a passing car and found that the tag was not registered to that vehicle, reports said.
The deputies smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle so the driver and Faulk were ordered out of the vehicle and the two were searched. The driver consented to deputies searching the vehicle as well, reports said.
Deputies found, in plain sight, a green Crown Royal bag on top of the passenger seat. The bag contained a clear glass jar that held 48.2 grams of marijuana. Deputies also observed inside the vehicle several plastic baggies and a digital scale with marijuana residue on it, according to reports.
Faulk was arrested and taken to the Highlands County Jail on charges of felony marijuana possession more than 20 grams, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.