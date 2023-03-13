Yi Gang

Yi Gang, governor of the People’s Bank of China, speaks during a press conference at the State Council Information Office in Beijing, on March 3, 2023. China on Sunday, March 12, reappointed Yi as head of the central bank in an effort to reassure entrepreneurs and financial markets by showing continuity at the top while other economic officials change.

 MARK SCHIEFELBEIN/AP PHOTO, FILE

BEIJING (AP) — China on Sunday reappointed Yi Gang as head of the central bank in an effort to reassure entrepreneurs and financial markets by showing continuity at the top while other economic officials change during a period of uncertainty in the world’s second-largest economy.

Yi, whose official title is governor of the People’s Bank of China, plays no role in making monetary policy, unlike his counterparts in other major economies. His official duties lie in “implementing monetary policy,” or carrying out decisions made by a policymaking body whose membership is a secret.

