TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Division of Emergency Management (Division) urged all Florida residents and visitors to practice heat safety, as dangerously hot and humid conditions continue statewide. Heat index values will climb into the triple digits, causing much of the state to be under heat advisories and at a greater risk for heat related illnesses.

“With the heat index value reaching an upwards of 110 degrees in some areas, it’s important to take breaks from the heat and drink plenty of water,” Division Executive Director Kevin Guthrie said. “I urge all Floridians to practice heat safety and remember it is never safe to leave children or pets alone in a parked car.”

Recommended for you