TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) marked the official start of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season and urged Floridians to take action to ensure their homes and businesses are prepared. The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs through Nov. 30.

“As we saw in the 2022 hurricane season, it only takes one storm to cause significant impacts and devastate a community” said FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie. “If you haven’t already, take the time now to finalize your hurricane preparedness plans for your families and businesses, build your disaster supply kit during the ongoing disaster sales-tax holiday, and start any last-minute home-hardening projects to mitigate impacts from future storms.”

Recommended for you