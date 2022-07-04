SEBRING — The U.S. history and civics end-of-course exam results were released by the Florida Department of Education, which shows the Highlands District lagging behind the statewide averages.
In the Spring assessment of the U.S. history EOC, statewide 65% of the students scored in Level 3 and above, while in Highlands it was 50%, Hardee 67%, DeSoto 45%, Glades 24% and Okeechobee 55%.
Lake Placid High led the district with 56% in level 3 or above on the U.S. history EOC followed by Highlands Virtual School at 55%, Sebring High 50% and Avon Park High 45%.
The FDOE reported, overall, students achieved the largest improvement statewide on the Civics End of Course (EOC) Assessment with 69 percent of students passing – an increase of 5 percentage points compared to 2021.
Under Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida has launched the Civic Literacy Excellence Initiative, a bold plan to become the No. 1 state in the nation for civics education and ensure students leave school prepared to become knowledgeable and active citizens, the FDOE noted.
The results for the Spring assessment of the Civics EOC shows statewide 69% scored in Level 3 or above while in Highlands and Glades it was 52%, Hardee 59%, DeSoto 46% and Okeechobee 50%.
At the school level in Highlands on the Civics EOC Highlands Virtual School led the district with 65% in Level 3 or above followed by Avon Park Middle at 56%, Lake Placid Middle 54% and Sebring and Hill-Gustat middle schools at 50%.