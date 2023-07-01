Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. announced on Friday the results of the Florida Assessment of Student Thinking (FAST).
The results of Florida’s end-of-the-year progress monitoring assessment shows students made substantial growth throughout the school year, including up to 42 percentage points in some subjects, according to the Florida Department of Education.
As with previous assessments, achievement scores are ranked in five levels with Level 5 being the highest and Level 3 considered on grade level. The percentage of students in Level 3 and above are used for quick comparisons such as among districts and schools.
The state’s data shows for the FAST English language arts ninth grade, the percentage in Level 3 and above as: statewide 48%, Highlands 39%, Hardee 36%, Okeechobee 35% and DeSoto 34%.
In Highlands County by School, the FAST ELA in Level 3 and above is: Avon Park High 31%, Lake Placid High 39% and Sebring High 43%.
The FAST eighth grade math results for Level 3 and above show: statewide 55%, Highlands 43%, Hardee 50%, Okeechobee 35% and DeSoto 30%.
The Highlands school results for the same assessment are: Avon Park Middle 44%, Hill-Gustat Middle 39%, Lake Placid Middle 38%, Sebring Middle 49% and Highlands Virtual School 54%.
Florida was the first state in the nation to establish a system under progress monitoring. Unlike end of year high stakes testing, FAST provides teachers, students and parents real-time, immediate and actionable data at the beginning, middle and end of the school year to drive student improvement.
“The significant gains made by our students this school year prove that progress monitoring is a success,” Diaz said. “Florida’s teachers were provided immediate feedback following each FAST administration and used that feedback to guide future instruction. I look forward to working with educators to build on these results as we establish a true annual comparison beginning next year.”
“Progress monitoring has made a meaningful difference in our school district,” said Miami-Dade Superintendent Jose Dotres. “Teachers were able to make adjustments to instruction throughout the year, based on student progress, driving positive outcomes. This new assessment approach will benefit students for generations to come.”