SEBRING — Florida Department of Education leadership is conduct three public forums where Floridians will have the opportunity to offer public input on the recently revised drafts of Florida’s student academic standards in several content areas.
Earlier this year, the Florida Department of Education opened Rule 6A-1.09401, Florida Administrative Code, for rule development to adopt or revise student academic standards for several content areas.
These include Civics and Government (revised), Holocaust Education (new), Character Education (new), B.E.S.T. English Language Arts (ELA) standards (technical and minor revisions that will not affect implementation), Substance Use and Abuse standards (new), and Access Points – Alternate Academic Achievement Standards for the B.E.S.T. ELA and Mathematics Standards for students with the most significant cognitive disabilities (new).
The revised drafts were crafted based on feedback the Department of Education received over the last several months from Florida teacher experts and the education community.
Based on school district and public feedback, the latest drafts of the Civics and Government and Holocaust Education standards are now posted at www.fldoe.org/standardsreview/. The latest drafts for Character Education and Substance Use and Abuse will be posted in the coming days.
The first forum was held today in Miami. The second public forum, and closest to Central Florida, will be held 6-7 p.m. Thursday at Tohopekaliga High School, 3675 Boggy Creek Road, Kissimmee. The third forum will be held 6-7 p.m. June 9, Macclenny Elementary School, Mcclenny.
According to the Florida Department of Education, the Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking (B.E.S.T.) Standards:
• Were created by Florida experts and eliminate Common Core.
• Are content-rich and developmentally appropriate.
• Go back-to-basics, building a foundation in the early grades.
• Are understandable, concise and set clear expectations for students, teachers and parents.
• Imbed Civics throughout K-12 and include the only Civics reading list for ELA in the nation.
• Include the only comprehensive K-12 reading list in the nation.
• Offer flexibility for teachers with a focus on great content.
• Include clear expectations for progression year-to-year through great course alignment.