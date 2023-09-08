Avon Park Executive Airport

The Avon Park Executive Airport terminal building. The Florida Department of Transportation awarded a $3 million grant to fund three turning lanes on State Road 64 to improve access into the airport.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

The Florida Department of Transportation awarded a $3 million grant to improve access to the Avon Park Executive Airport, which has many planned projects through the city’s partnership with Florida Airport Management (FAM).

FAM Operations Manager Charlie Brown said the funding will pay for three new turning lanes on State Road 64 at access points into the airport.

