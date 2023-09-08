The Florida Department of Transportation awarded a $3 million grant to improve access to the Avon Park Executive Airport, which has many planned projects through the city’s partnership with Florida Airport Management (FAM).
FAM Operations Manager Charlie Brown said the funding will pay for three new turning lanes on State Road 64 at access points into the airport.
There will be a turning lane into the terminal/FBO (fixed base operator) entrance, he said. Another turning lane will go in farther west on SR 64 where the old Ben Hill Griffin hangar was, where ag pilot Jerry Wise is currently located, and the third turning lane will be farther west on the back side of a shell road providing access to the southwest side of the airport.
A Florida Airport Management map of the access points shows the western most entrance, with the planned new turning lane, would provide access to a proposed Biotech Innovation Center.
The design work on the turning lanes should be taking place toward the end of this year, Brown said. Then hopefully construction on it in 2024 because they have about 18 months to get it all done, according to the terms of the grant.
Brown noted the effort to obtain the FDOT grant was supported by State Rep. Kaylee Tuck, State Sen. Erin Grall, the City of Avon Park and Highlands County.