SEBRING — A Florida Department of Transportation hearing on plans for several local U.S. 27 intersections will not take place tonight.
It has been moved to 5 p.m. May 16, also a Tuesday night, with an open-house session at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agri-Civic Center on North George Boulevard in Sebring.
Those attending online will be able to see the livestream at 5:45 p.m. Both the live online and in-person hearing and testimony will begin at 6 p.m.
To register and join online, FDOT recommends you visit http://bitly.ws/Amqb. If you have problems with this link, contact FDOT District 1 at 1 (800) 292-3368.
The subject matter will not change. FDOT wants to make modifications at the U.S. 27 median crossovers at North Lake Damon Road, Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Whisper Circle, Lake Josephine Drive and Lake Francis Road.
For many years, those sites have played host to many collisions and close calls.
In the public hearing, FDOT officials will present information about proposed modifications and then accept public feedback.