SEBRING — Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar will be the guest speaker at the Saturday, Nov. 19, meeting of the Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County. He will appear via Zoom.
FEA is the state’s largest association of professional employees, with more than 150,000 members, including teachers, aspiring teachers, retired teachers, and educational support staff. FEA is affiliated nationally with the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), the National Education Association (NEA) and the national AFL-CIO.
Spar, who was elected FEA vice president in 2018 and named president in 2020, will speak about the challenges Florida public schools face in recruiting and retaining qualified teachers and support staff.
Many of Florida’s 67 school districts face critical teacher shortages in fields like English, reading, math and science.
Many school districts also face significant shortages of support staff, including Exceptional Student Education (ESE) paraprofessionals, guidance and mental health counselors, nurses, security services personnel, and bus drivers.
Each August and each January, FEA surveys K-12 educator vacancies, compiling the number of advertised vacancies listed on school district websites.
In August 2016, there were 2,400 open teaching positions listed on websites. In August 2021, there were nearly 9,000 vacancies, including 4,961 for teachers and 3,753 for support staff.
In August 2022, FEA tallied 10,771 advertised vacancies, with 6,006 openings for teachers and 4,765 for support staff.
Highlands County is no exception. A total of 51 instructional positions and 20 support staff positions are currently advertised on The School Board of Highlands County website.
“Teacher shortages rob students of the opportunity to learn, while counselor, school resource officer, and other staff shortages put students’ mental and emotional health at risk and threaten their safety,” Spar said in a recent press release.
Spar attributes the shortages to more than a decade of bad policies.
He cites low pay, lack of sufficient funding for schools, failure to provide teachers with flexibility in instruction, and too much emphasis on standardized testing, He also includes failure to allow qualified teachers to earn multi-year contracts, and overcrowded classrooms. The pandemic in 2020 and the passage of culture war legislation in the 2022 legislative session only exacerbated an already bad situation.
Spar will tell DWC members how the trend can be reversed, although he admits that without legislative action, the critical shortages will only get worse. Given the results of the November 2022 election, he realizes big challenges lie ahead.
The meeting, which will be held at Democratic Party headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway, will start at 10 a.m. Those planning to attend are encouraged to come early and enjoy coffee and light snacks.