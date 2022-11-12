SEBRING — Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar will be the guest speaker at the Saturday, Nov. 19, meeting of the Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County. He will appear via Zoom.

FEA is the state’s largest association of professional employees, with more than 150,000 members, including teachers, aspiring teachers, retired teachers, and educational support staff. FEA is affiliated nationally with the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), the National Education Association (NEA) and the national AFL-CIO.

