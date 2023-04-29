Bank Collapse Fed Review

Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Washington. Barr was selected by Fed Chair Jerome Powell to lead the central bank's review of its supervision of Silicon Valley Bank, which failed in March.

 ANDREW HARNIK/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Silicon Valley Bank failed due to a combination of extremely poor bank management, weakened regulations and lax government supervision, the Federal Reserve said Friday, in a highly-anticipated review of how the central bank failed to properly supervise the bank before it collapsed early last month.

The report, authored by Federal Reserve staff and Michael Barr, the Fed’s vice chair for supervision, takes a critical look at what the Fed missed as Silicon Valley Bank grew quickly in size in the years leading up to its collapse. The report also points out underlying cultural issues at the Fed, where supervisors were unwilling to be hard on bank management when they saw growing problems.

Recommended for you