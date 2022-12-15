Federal Reserve

Shoppers pick out items at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Federal Reserve is set to raise its benchmark short-term rate on Wednesday, Dec. 14, for a seventh time this year, though by a smaller amount than it has recently.

 NAM Y. HUH/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve reinforced its inflation fight Wednesday by raising its key interest rate for the seventh time this year and signaling more hikes to come. But the Fed announced a smaller hike than it had in its past four meetings at a time when inflation is showing signs of easing.

The Fed boosted its benchmark rate a half-point to a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, its highest level in 15 years. Though lower than its previous three-quarter-point hikes, the latest move will further heighten the costs of many consumer and business loans and the risk of a recession.

