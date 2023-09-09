Federal Prosecutor Arrest

In this image from video provided by the Tampa Police Department, officers talk with Joseph Ruddy, a prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa, outside his home in Temple Terrace, Fla., on the evening of July 4, 2023. A portion of the image is obscured by the source. Ruddy, whose blood-alcohol level tested at 0.17%, twice the legal limit, was charged with driving under the influence with property damage — a first-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison. Despite his own admissions and witness testimony, he was not charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

 OFFICER TAYLOR GRANT/TAMPA POLICE DEPARTMENT via AP

TAMPA (AP) — When police arrived at his house to investigate a hit-and-run, Joseph Ruddy, one of the nation’s most prolific federal narcotics prosecutors, looked so drunk he could barely stand up straight, leaning on the tailgate of his pickup to keep his balance.

But he apparently was under control enough to be waiting with his U.S. Justice Department business card in hand.

Recommended for you