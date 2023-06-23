Transgender Health Florida

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at an annual Basque Fry at the Corley Ranch in Gardnerville, Nev., Saturday, June 17, 2023. A federal judge has struck down Florida rules championed by DeSantis restricting Medicaid coverage for transgender treatments. Judge Robert Hinkle wrote Wednesday, June 21, that a health code rule and a new state law violate federal law, saying “gender identity is real” and treatments are backed by major medical associations. He accused the state of attacking funding of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for biased political reasons.

TALLAHASSEE (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday struck down Florida rules championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis restricting Medicaid coverage for gender dysphoria treatments for potentially thousands of transgender people.

“Gender identity is real” and the state has admitted it, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle wrote in a 54-page ruling.

