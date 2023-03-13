Georgia Lake Confederate Names

Radko Jonas jumps into the water to retrieve a life vest that blew away as rain clouds approach at Lake Lanier on July 19, 2016, in Gainesville, Ga. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Friday, March 10, 2023, it is pausing a plan to rename the lake and the associated Buford Dam, both named after former Confederate soldiers, after local residents objected.

 DAVID GOLDMAN/AP PHOTO, FILE

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Federal officials are pausing a plan that could lead to new names for Georgia’s Lake Lanier and Buford Dam after locals objected to changing the monikers of landmarks now named for Confederate soldiers.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a statement Friday announcing the pause pending further guidance from the Department of the Army.

