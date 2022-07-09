SEBRING — Federal funding of $50 million will boost the School Board of Highlands County’s 2022-23 budget to its highest level ever.
The budget is much higher due to the $50 million in ESSER funds, according to Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt. It is “clearly” the biggest annual budget for the the School Board of Highlands County.
Florida’s plan for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (EESER) funds included sustaining the safe operation of schools and equitably expanding opportunity for students who need it most, particularly those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Once the $50 million is spent, it will go down by $50 million,” Averyt said. “It will go down every year until we spend it out.”
The grand total of the proposed 2022-23 budget is $222,068,571. The 2021-22 budget is $198,404,278.
Four years ago, the 2018-19 budget was $156,351,405.
The proposed 2022-23 general fund is $116,555,901. The 2021-22 general fund is $108,031,051.
The proposed total 2022-23 millage is 5.872, which is .007 lower than the 2021-22 millage of 5.879.
Averyt said the district’s budget advertisement for the proposed tentative budget and millage rates will be in the Highlands News-Sun on July 23.
The advertisement includes the notice of the School Board to consider continuing to impose the 1.5 mill property tax for a listing of capital outlay projects. The tax would generate about $10,715,750 for maintenance, renovations and repairs, the purchase of six school buses and 12 maintenance vehicles, computers and software, lease payments and more.
The first public hearing on the budget and millage rates will be held at 5:05 p.m., July 26, at the School Board, room 426, School Street, Sebring
The final public hearing on the budget will be at 5:05 p.m., Sept. 6, at the School Board room.