Gopher Tortoises

A gopher tortoise ambles along a tee box on Sept. 21, 2014 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, that the burrowing reptiles don’t need federal protection in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and most of far south Alabama but remain threatened in southeastern Mississippi and bits of Louisiana and southwest Alabama.

 WILL DICKEY/THE FLORIDA TIMES-UNION via AP

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Gopher tortoises — burrowers whose extensive homes shelter many other animals — are generally doing well and need federal protection only in the small area where they were declared threatened 35 years ago, the government said Tuesday.

Thanks to extensive conservation work and recently discovered populations, Georgia’s state reptile is no longer a candidate for protection in the bulk of its range: Florida, south Georgia, most of coastal Alabama and a sliver of South Carolina, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said.

