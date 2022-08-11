TALLAHASSEE — Arguing that the country has a long tradition of viewing intoxication and firearms as a “dangerous” mix, the U.S. Department of Justice on Monday asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried challenging federal prohibitions on medical-marijuana patients buying guns.

Justice Department court filings, in part, focused on arguments that it is “dangerous to trust regular marijuana users to exercise sound judgment while intoxicated” and that federal firearm restrictions are legally sound.

Recommended for you