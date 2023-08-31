TALLAHASSEE — Money remaining in the federal Disaster Relief Fund will be available to help after Hurricane Idalia, along with providing assistance following the deadly Maui wildfires and other extreme weather-related events, the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday.

As the agency seeks an additional $12 billion from Congress as a “bridge” to handle crises through the end of the year, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said $3.4 billion remaining in the fund is enough to handle the current disasters.

