Ocean Fisheries Shark Fins

Confiscated shark fins are shown during a news conference, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Doral, Fla. A spate of recent criminal indictments highlights how U.S. companies, taking advantage of a patchwork of federal and state laws, are supplying a market for fins that activists say is as reprehensible as the now-illegal trade in elephant ivory once was.

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO, FILE

MIAMI (AP) — It’s one of the seafood industry’s most gruesome hunts.

Every year, the fins of as many as 73 million sharks are sliced from the backs of the majestic sea predators, their bleeding bodies sometimes dumped back into the ocean where they are left to suffocate or die of blood loss.

