SEBRING — The Sebring Public Library is looking for community input on the future of the library so that patrons may be better served, and the County may plan for any potential changes.
Staff would love to hear from residents about what they imagine the next 5-10 years will look like for the Sebring library, including what future programs and services patrons would like to see; what areas in the library should be established, expanded, or enhanced; the ideal location of the library; and more.
If you are interested in providing feedback, paper surveys will be available at the Sebring, Avon Park, and Lake Placid public libraries during normal business hours, which are Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 1-5:30 p.m.
An online survey is also available at bit.ly/SurveySebLib or by visiting the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners’ website, highlandsfl.gov, or the Heartland Library Cooperative’s website at myhlc.org.
You will also find the survey on the county and Heartland Library Cooperative’s Facebook pages: search for highlandsfl.gov or HeartlandLibraryCooperative.
The deadline to complete the survey is Wednesday, April 21. Only one submission per person will be accepted. Staff appreciates your support and feedback. If you have any questions, call 863-402-6716.
