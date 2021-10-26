The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Oct. 18:
Donald Wayne Combs, 66, on one charge burglary, one charge battery, and one charge damage to property-criminal mischief.
Juana Salynn Gomez, 20, Avon Park, on one charge possession of weapon.
John Mark Henigman, 63, Lake Placid, on one charge probation violation.
Alyssa Nicole Napier, 27, Sebring, on one charge probation violation.
Silvester Pierre, 40, Avon Park, on two charges sex offender violation.
Mitchell Pruitt, 42, Avon Park, on one charge sex offender violation.
William Benjamin Rodgers, 34, Lake Placid, on one charge resisting an officer, one charge drug equipment possession, one charge fraud-imperson, one charge methamphetamine possession, and one charge sex offender violation.
James Kai Steiner, 49, Sebring, on one charge DUI-unlawful blood alcohol.
Cynthia Marie Stoker, 28, Lake Placid, on one charge damage to property-criminal mischief.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Oct. 19:
Michael Anthony Orifice, 67, Sebring, on one charge lewd, lascivious behavior.
Rafael Jesus Perez, 29, Avon Park, on one charge probation violation.
Lawrence Smith, 38, Avon Park, on one charge larceny, and one charge vehicle theft.
Daniel Alex Lee Terrell, 24, on one charge battery.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Oct. 20:
Shelton Michael Andrews, 37, Sebring, on one charge probation violation, one charge drug equipment possession, one charge possession of weapon, one charge resisting an officer, one charge drugs-traffic, and one charge amphetamine-traffic.
Travis Murray Lee McCrummen, 35, Okeechobee, on one charge failure to appear.
Lynn Maria Nolan, 34, Avon Park, on one charge larceny, one charge fraud-swindle, and one charge fraud-illegal use of credit cards.
Sheena Colleen Parrish, 39, Fort Meade, on two charges failure to appear.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Oct. 21:
Keith Anthony Drake, 31, Avon Park, on one charge moving traffic violation.
Tracy Marie Elkins, 49, on one charge battery.
Winston Isidore Francois, 44, Sebring, on one charge failure to appear.
Jerry Charles Harris, 33, Lakeland, on one charge giving false ID to law enforcement, and one charge larceny.
Brett Daniel McHugh-Bonanno, 22, Sebring, on one charge probation violation.
Drecextel Eugene Robinson, 25, Lake Wales, on one charge larceny.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Oct. 22:
Kalynn Victoria Linsinbigler, 26, Lake Placid, on three charges probation violation.
Britney Lee Andrus, 25, homeless/Avon Park, on one charge second degree murder while engaged in burglary, one charge burglary with assault or battery and one charge grand theft motor vehicle.
Kemmeth Vidal Butler, 39, Avon Park, on one charge moving traffic violation.
Tina Marie Nielsen, 50, Lake Placid, on one charge abuse of an elderly or disabled adult.
Kenneth Allen Smith, 49, Riverview, on one charge probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Oct. 23:
Rhiannon Claire Steele, 30, Sebring, on one charge larceny, and one charge moving traffic violation.
James Cecil Fox, 57, Decatur, Georgia, on one charge drug possession, one charge drug equipment possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Oct. 24:
Megan Marie Robinson, 36, on one charge cruelty toward a child, and one charge neglect of a child.
Michael McCauley Hayes, 25, Lorida, on one charge perjury, two charges cruelty to an animal, one charge animal abandonment and two charges of felony confinement of animals without sufficient water or exercise.