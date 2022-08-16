The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 10:
Jaime Denise Crivello, 45, Sebring, on one charge possession of controlled substance without a prescription, one charge drug equipment possession and one charge cocaine possession.
Stephen Gerald Shuart, 36, Avon Park, on one charge petit theft second degree third or subsequent offense.
James Colton Williams, 22, on one charge driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense and one charge battery commit domestic battery by strangulation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 11:
Kathy Fowler Cardenas-Molina, 51, Lake Placid, on one charge driving while license is suspended habitual offender.
Jovan Thomas Harris, 25, on one charge battery second or subsequent offense.
Anthony Sean Hayward, 24, Sebring, on one charge possession of a weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon.
Jahneil Shawn McDade, 32, Sebring, on one charge probation violation.
Matthew Aaron Pritchard, 29, Lake Placid, on one charge possession controlled substance without a prescription, one charge cocaine possession and one charge drug equipment possession.
Patrick Brady Turnbull, 36, Port St. Lucie, on one charge aggravated stalking, one charge use of two-way communication device to facilitate a felony and one charge intimidation/write send threat to kill or injure.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 12:
Michael Edward Allen, 50, Avon Park, on one charge possession controlled substance without a prescription and drug equipment possession.
Michael Lee Carter, 29, Lake Placid, on one charge probation violation.
Anthony Sean Hayward, 24, Sebring on one charge aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, one charge use or display firearm during felony, two charges possession of weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon and one charge firing a missile into dwelling, vehicle, building or aircraft.
Jamaree Shavon Nelson, 29, Sebring, on two charges probation violation, one charge driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense and one charge resisting an officer refuse to accept sign citation or post.
Roy Anthony Olier, 30, Avon Park, on one charge probation violation.
Adrian Demetrius Robinson, 36, on one charge drug equipment possession, one charge possession controlled substance without a prescription, one charge burglary of occupied dwelling unarmed and one charge burglary with assault or battery.
Marie Lynann Rogers, 31, Sebring, on one charge possession of controlled substance without a prescription and one charge drug equipment possession.
Travon Demetrius Spry, 22, on one charge aggravated battery offender knew or should have known victim was pregnant.
Amby Alica Williams, 33, Okeechobee, on one charge drug equipment possession and one charge possession of controlled substance without a prescription.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 13:
Katrina Lea Hewitt, 33, Sebring, on one charge drug equipment possession and one charge possession of controlled substance without a prescription.
Deborah Nicole Keen, 33, Sebring, on one charge probation violation.
Chad Everett Kellogg, 45, Sebring, on one charge possession of controlled substance without a prescription and one charge drug equipment possession.
Thomas Derrick Nettles, 31, Avon Park, on one charge probation violation.
Ashleigh Marie Pardee, 36, Lake Placid, on one charge damage to property $1,000 or more and one charge trespassing posted construction site.
Dwain Nigel Simpson, 60, on one charge aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and one charge battery.
The following person was arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 14:
Juan Javier Hernandez Martinez, 31, Lake Placid, on one charge operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, one charge drug equipment possession and one charge possession of controlled substance without a prescription.