The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 12:
Richard Lane Faulkner, 26, Fort Meade, on one charge probation violation.
Travis Lee Flint, 37, Lake Placid, on one charge driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 13:
Rocel Castillo Tobel, 36, Avon Park, on three charges failure to appear.
Robert Eugene Griffith, 27, Sebring, on two charge probation violation.
Keith Noel Ladwig, 29, Avon Park, on one charge driving while license suspended habitual offender.
John Anthony McBean, 38, Sebring, on one charge probation violation.
Patricia Lee Nila, 47, Sebring, on one charge probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 14:
Jonathan Robert Abad, 31, Avon Park, on one charge grand theft of firearm and two charges possession of a weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon.
Zasha Lee Colon, 46, Sebring, on five charges violation of condition of release.
Shelly Marie Goolsby, 37, Sebring, on one charge larceny petit theft from merchant third subsequent offense.
Chad Everett Kellogg, 46, Sebring, on two charges methamphetamine possession and two charges drug equipment possession.
Eldred Kellum, 22, Lakeland, on one charge property damage-criminal mischief $1,000 or more, one charge possession of burglary tools with intent to use, one charge grand theft of motor vehicle and one charge burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed.
James William Kerklin, 55, Avon Park, on one charge driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense.
Zachary Ryan Mackey, 30, Sebring, on one charge probation violation.
Joshua Aaron Taylor, 34, Avon Park, on one charge possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, one charge larceny petit theft second degree first offense and one charge methamphetamine possession.
Romerio Latee Walker II, 26, Bartow, on one charge burglary of occupied dwelling unarmed, one charge property damage criminal mischief $1,000 or more, one charge possession of burglary tools with intent to use, one charge grand theft of a motor vehicle and one charge nonmoving traffic violation regarding attach registration license plate not assigned.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 15:
Tony Lynn Elliott, 30, on one charge aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill (2 counts).
Chitara Antoinette Fair, 33, on one charge burglary with assault or battery.
Theodore Theodore Gibbs, 28, on one charge cruelty toward a child abuse of child without great bodily harm and one charge battery second or subsequent offense.
Jimmy Alan Watson, 37, on one charge failure to appear.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 16:
Eric William Allshouse, 49, Vero Beach, on one charge methamphetamine possession and one charge drug equipment possession.
Robert Anthony Cozier, 61, Sebring, on one charge non support of children or spouse.
Tommy Salvalas, 48, Avon Park, on one charge resisting an officer-obstruct without violence, two charges smuggle contraband-controlled substance into detention facility, one charge possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, one charge evidence destroying, one charge marijuana possession of not more than 20 grams and one charge drug equipment possession.
Claire Liburd, 34, on one charge aggravated battery on a person 65 years of age or older and one charge cruelty toward a child without great bodily harm.
Archie Vaden Nealy, 30, Avon Park, on one charge larceny grand theft over $750 under $5,000.
Ricardo Ramirez, 33, Lorida, on one charge failure to appear.
Justin Riner, 28, Winter Haven, charged with knowingly driving while license is suspended, three charges of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed (Parker vs State), two charges of petit theft second degree second offense (Parker vs State), burglary of of an unoccupied structure unarmed (Parker vs State), grand theft more than $750 less than $5,000 (Parker vs State), petit theft first degree less than $750 (Parker vs State), possession of methamphetamine (Parker vs State), driving while license suspended or revoked (Parker vs State), obstruction without violence (Parker vs State), drug equipment possession (Parker vs State) and possession of ammo by a convicted felon-2 counts (Parker vs State).
Jeffrey Barnett Turpin, 65, on one charge aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 17:
Salvador Cortez-Hernandez, 45, on one charge cruelty toward a child without great bodily harm.
Robert Lester Fox, 34, on one charge felony battery by strangulation.
Eric Schvail, 35, Venus, on one charge larceny petit theft first degree over $100 under $750, one charge burglary with assault or battery and one charge aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
Antonio Miguel Salcedo, 44, on on charge battery on a person 65 years of age or older.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 18:
Timmy Allen Carter, 34, Lake Placid, on one charge failure to comply with sex offender registration law and one charge probation violation.
Ivan Leandro Cortes Pizarro, 33, Lake Placid, on one charge carrying a concealed firearm.
Luis Enrique Sanchez Corzo, 61, Venice, on one charge driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense.
Kayla Jo White, 30, Sebring, on one charge burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed and one charge larceny petit theft second degree first offense.