The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Sept. 26:
Jason David Barley, 40, Avon Park, on one charge aggravated battery uses a deadly weapon and one charge robbery with firearm.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Sept. 26:
Jason David Barley, 40, Avon Park, on one charge aggravated battery uses a deadly weapon and one charge robbery with firearm.
Jaime John Cruz, 61, Sebring, on one charge sex offender violation-failure to comply with registration law.
Paul Thomas Davis, 61, Lake Placid, on one charge sex offender violation-providing false registration information, one charge sex offender violation-failure to comply with registration law and one charge probation violation.
Savannah Glendora Ford, 26, Sebring, on one charge aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
Robert William Hull, 37, Sarasota, on two charges probation violation.
The following person was arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Sept. 28:
Gabriel J. Perez Pacheco, 37, Sebring, on one charge aggravated battery on officer, one charge drug equipment possession, one charge resisting an officer without violence and one charge simple assault on officer.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Sept. 30:
Kiefer Ruben Filppula, 31, Sebring, on one charge felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation.
Shaquille Lamar Moreland, 29, Avon Park, on one charge probation violation.
The following person was arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Oct. 1:
Preston Lane Nottingham, 30, Sebring, on one charge burglary of occupied dwelling unarmed, one charge larceny-grand theft of dwelling more than $100 less than $750 and one charge drug equipment possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Oct. 2:
Christopher Lee Atanasio, 38, Avon Park, on one charge property damage-criminal mischief less than $200 and one charge burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed.
Steven Thomas Curtiss, 33, Sebring, on one charge probation violation.
Guido Vasquez Hernandez, 25, Sebring, on one charge aggravated battery-person uses a deadly weapon.
Selena Marie Spainhour, 27, Sebring, on one charge fraudulent use of credit card (3+times), one charge larceny-theft of a credit card, one charge fraud-criminal use of personal identification information and one charge petit theft second degree first offense.