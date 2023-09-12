The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Sept. 1:
Danielle Lashaun Borman, 24, Sebring, on one charge probation violation.
Codi Hunter Himebrook, 31, Sebring, on one charge burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed and one charge property damage-criminal mischief under $200.
Tamario Leron Sanders, 36, Sebring, on one charge larceny-grand theft of dwelling over $100 under $750, one charge burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed, one charge obstructing justice by tampering in a life capital felony proceeding, one charge homicide-first degree murder premeditated and one charge burglary with assault or battery.
Chad Eric Walterman, 46, Winter Haven, on one charge probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Sept. 2:
Reanna Dawn Anderson, 42, Avon Park, on one charge child neglect without great bodily harm.
Silas Bryant, 65, Tampa, on one charge possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted Florida felon and one charge driving while license revoked or equivalent status second subsequent offense.
Quentin Arsieno Leveridge, 33, Sebring, on one charge drug equipment possession, one charge cocaine possession, one charge drug equipment possession, manufacture or deliver and one charge marijuana possession with intent to sell manufacture or deliver.
Johnathan Anthony Rosado, 38, Lake Placid, on two charges failure to appear.
Timothy Jon Scrivnor, 65, Avon Park, on one charge destroying evidence and one charge cocaine possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Sept. 3:
Tony Lynn Elliott, 31, Sebring, on five charges failure to appear.
Ishimon Lee Grooms, 35, Avon Park, on one charge fraud for providing false information of ownership to pawnbroker, one charge dealing in stolen property and one charge fraud-swindle in obtaining property under $20,000.
Joshua Joseph Krista, 35, Lake Placid, on two charges larceny-petit theft second degree third subsequent offense.
Joshua Rafael Velez Padilla, 39, Sebring, on one charge fleeing to elude police by failing to obey law enforcement order to stop.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Sept. 4:
Jirardo Louis Bautista, 27, Sebring, on one charge possession of synthetic cannabinoids.
Von Everstein Credle, 63, Sebring, on one charge sex offender violation for failing to comply with registration law.
Ivan Jaseth Dominguez, 26, on one charge probation violation.
Mitchell Ray Miller, 27, Avon Park, on one charge drug equipment possession and one charge methamphetamine possession.
Gavino Rivera, 51, Zolfo Springs, on one charge failing to register motor vehicle and one charge driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense.
Joshua Aaron Ziegler, 36, Okeechobee, on two charges failure to appear.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Sept. 5:
Chaz Allen Demeere, 39, Avon Park, on one charge methamphetamine possession and one charge drug equipment possession.
Joseph Edward Geiger, 45, Sebring, on one charge resisting an officer-obstruct without violence and one charge battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT.
Brianna Mae Gilmore, 25, Avon Park, on one charge drug equipment possession and one charge possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Jessica Nicole Howell, 35, Avon Park, on one charge drug equipment possession, one charge methamphetamine possession and one charge resisting an officer-obstruct without violence.
Tony Howard Mitchell, 52, Sebring, on three charges sex offender violation for failing to comply with registration law.
Christopher Bradley Owens, 42, Avon Park, on one charge methamphetamine possession, one charge drug equipment possession manufacture or deliver, one charge drug equipment possession, one charge possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, one charge trafficking in drugs from the possession of a structure or vehicle known to host the selling of drugs, one charge trafficking in fentanyl 4 grams or more, one charge marijuana possession with intent to sell manufacture or deliver, one charge marijuana possession over 20 grams and one charge trafficking in oxycodone 7 grams or more.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Sept. 6:
Aaron Lance Dennis, 41, Sebring, on one charge probation violation.
Willie Samuel Evans, 44, Sebring, on two charges cocaine possession, one charge possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted Florida felon, two charges drug equipment possession and one charge possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Shane Ryan Fannin, 37, Sarasota, on one charge battery-touch or strike and one charge aggravated battery by a person known to use a deadly weapon.
Giovanni Garcia, 42, Sebring, on one charge grand theft of a motor vehicle.
Robert Lawrence Koff, 27, Winter Haven, on one charge grand theft of a motor vehicle and one charge trafficking in stolen property.
Kelsea Christina Lorne, 31, Sebring, on one charge grand theft of a motor vehicle, one charge smuggling contraband controlled substance into a county detention facility and one charge possession of a controlled substance.
Joseph Collin Orday, 40, Sebring, on one charge probation violation.
Juancarlos Francisco Rivera, 34, Sebring, on one charge burglary of a dwelling structure or conveyance armed, one charge possession of burglary tools with intent to use and one charge property damage-criminal mischief over $200 under $1,000.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Sept. 7:
Ramon Luis Archeval, 46, Avon Park, on one charge methamphetamine possession and one charge drug equipment possession.
Melissa Marie Cline, 37, Sebring, on one charge fraud for uttering a forged bill check or draft, one charge larceny-petit theft second degree first offense, one charge forgery of a bank bill, one charge fraud-criminal use of personal identification information of another person, one charge larceny-grand theft over $750 under $5,000, one charge methamphetamine possession, one charge cocaine possession, one charge possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and one charge drug equipment possession.
Nicholas Clifton Demetri Nelson, 28, Avon Park, on one charge aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
Jonathan Eugene Reed, 40, Sebring, on one charge probation violation.
Shawn Edmund Riggle, 60, Okeechobee, on one charge failure to register as a career offender.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Sept. 8:
Joseph Christopher Esoff, 36, West Palm Beach, on one charge probation violation.
Destiny Christine Grimes, 19, Sebring, on one charge drug equipment possession and one charge cocaine possession.
Robert Alex Perry, 56, Avon Park, on one charge methamphetamine possession, one charge drug equipment possession, one charge possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and one charge trafficking in fentanyl 4 grams or more.
Jermarion Meshary Staton Gerome, 19, Sebring, on one charge probation violation.
Maurice Jerome Wallace, 35, Sebring, on one charge methamphetamine possession and one charge drug equipment possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Sept. 9:
Jose Tommy Garcia, 22, Sebring, on one charge methamphetamine possession.
Thomas Joseph Jacobs, 44, Sebring, on one charge trafficking in fentanyl 4 grams or more, one charge possession of methamphetamine, one charge possession of marijuana over 20 grams, one charge drug equipment possession and one charge resisting an officer-obstruct without violence.
Rogelio Salceda Salceda Aguinig, 25, Sebring, on one charge driving while license suspended habitual offender.
Robert William Torres, 36, Avon Park, on one charge battery-touch or strike and one charge kidnap-false imprisonment of an adult.
Brian Keith Washington, 39, Princeton, on one charge drug equipment possession, one charge methamphetamine possession, one charge driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense and one charge failing to register motor vehicle.
Briyit Hernandez Ramir, 29, Lake Placid, on one charge aggravated battery by a person known to use a deadly weapon.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Sept. 10:
Craig Ryan Erickson, 36, Lakeland, on one charge methamphetamine possession and one charge drug equipment possession.
Elizabeth Ann Hancock, 74, Sebring, on one charge aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
Marc Anthony Ortiz, 28, Sebring, on one charge larceny-petit theft second degree third subsequent offense and one charge probation violation.
Darron Gene Taylor, 60, Sebring, on one charge drug equipment possession and one charge cocaine possession.
Kendall Marie Townsend, 25, Frostproof, on one charge possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, one charge methamphetamine possession and one charge drug equipment possession.