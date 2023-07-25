The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 14:
Joseph Richard Cullum, 55, Lake Placid, on one charge aggravated battery.
Trent W. Duke, 34, Okeechobee, on one charge cruelty toward a child-abuse child without great bodily harm.
Shawn Michael Elrod, 30, Avon Park, on one charge driving while license suspended habitual offender, one charge drug equipment possession and one charge methamphetamine possession.
Phillip Justin Markland, 39, Sebring, on one charge burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed and one charge larceny-petit theft first degree over $100 under $750.
Moises Rivera, 51, Sebring, on one charge possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, one charge resisting an officer-obstruct without violence, one charge drug equipment possession and one charge methamphetamine possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 15:
David Jackson Cullifer, 36, Lorida, on one charge methamphetamine possession, one charge possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and one charge drug equipment possession.
David Travordore Hickman, 54, Sebring, on one charge resisting an officer-obstruct without violence, one charge possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, one charge drug equipment possession and one charge methamphetamine possession.
Alfredo Martin, 24, Sebring, on one charge drug equipment possession, one charge methamphetamine possession and one charge resisting an officer-obstruct without violence.
Cassandra Octavaria Mason, 34, Sebring, on one charge drug equipment possession and one charge possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Jacoby Anton Massaline, 34, Sebring, on one charge commit domestic battery by strangulation and one charge aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
Jason Neil Robbins, 41, Sebring, on one charge possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, one charge drug equipment possession and one charge methamphetamine possession.
Jatavia Kiona Winson, 33, Sebring, on one charge possession of marijuana over 20 grams and one charge drug equipment possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 16:
Jody David Bochner, 36, on one charge DUI damage to property or person, one charge refuse to submit to DUI test and one charge cruelty toward a child-abuse without great bodily harm.
Daniel Corbin Boro, 28, Celebration, on one charge drug equipment possession, one charge amphetamine trafficking or methamphetamine 14 grams or over and one charge trafficking in fentanyl 4 grams or over.
April Denise Coulter-Manuel, 48, Avon Park, on one charge aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
Alfredo Roa Martinez, 54, Sebring, on one charge burglary with assault or battery.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 17:
Jose Roberto Arroyo Hernande, 40, Avon Park, on one charge possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Gary Dean Farabee, 19, Arcadia, on one charge fraud-false verification of ownership to pawnbroker, one charge larceny-petit theft first degree over $100 under $750 and one charge dealing trafficking in stolen property.
Austin Shane King, 27, Lake Placid, on one charge burglary while armed.
Nicholas Anthony Knisely, 24, homeless Sebring, on one charge passing forged instrument.
Thomas Ray Williams, 54, Lake Placid, on one charge trafficking in dangerous fentanyl 4 grams or more.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 18:
Richard Warren Erwin, 48, Sebring, on one charge probation violation.
Giovanni Garcia, 42, Sebring, on one charge battery-second or subsequent offense.
Anthony Vargas Hernandez, 18, Lake Placid, on one charge failure to appear.
Vernon Ashby Jackson, 53, Avon Park, on one charge failure to register as a career offender.
Donnie David Kelley, 72, Sebring, on one charge sexual predator violation for failing to report name or residence change.
Jeremy Gene Morel, 41, Avon Park, on one charge sexual offender violation for failing to comply with registration law.
Mark Christopher Noland, 33, Sebring, on one charge probation violation.
Demi Ruthann Wenzler Schultz, 24, Sebring, on one charge methamphetamine possession and one charge drug equipment possession.
Juan Robinson Vargas Guevara, 40, Lake Placid, on one charge possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, one charge methamphetamine possession and one charge drug equipment possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 19:
Juan Gerardo Heredia, 63, Avon Park, on one charge burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed, one charge property damage-criminal mischief $1,000 or more and one charge resisting an officer-obstruct without violence.
Jimmy Ray Jackson, 41, Avon Park, on one charge failure to appear, one charge driving while license suspended habitual offender, one charge fleeing and eluding law enforcement officer at high rate of speed and one charge hit and run.
Jacob Stewart Miller, 41, Sebring, on one charge probation violation, one charge sex offender violation for failing to report e-mail address or internet identifier and one charge sex offender violation for failing to comply with registration law.
Leah Marie Ann Rader, 22, Avon Park, on one charge methamphetamine possession, one charge drug equipment possession and one charge possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Jarrett Kyle Reed, 29, Sebring, on one charge moving traffic violation for driving while license suspended habitual offender, one charge grand theft of a motor vehicle and one charge dealing or trafficking in stolen property.
Shawn Michele Seagro, 30, Sebring, on one charge probation violation, one charge drug equipment possession and one charge methamphetamine possession.
Opreail Regina Harrington, 37, Avon Park, on one charge burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 20:
Emil Shaquille Albertus, 29, Avon Park, on three charges probation violation.
Esmelin Antonio Castillo Doming, 29, Avon Park, on one charge trespassing onto a structure or conveyance armed.
Donovan Paul Darroh, 43, Lake Placid, on one charge battery-second or subsequent offense.
Jose Manuel Escobar, 58, Avon Park, on one charge felony hit and run.
Brandi Candace Jimenez, 37, Sebring, on one charge probation violation.
Rickey Gene Newell, 62, Sebring, on one charge possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, one charge methamphetamine possession and one charge drug equipment possession.
Ashley Elizabeth Odom, 38, North Port, on one charge probation violation.
Noelle Ashley Reno, 36, Avon Park, on one charge probation violation.
Carlos Javier Rivera Nieves, 44, Avon Park, on two charges failure to appear.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 21:
Reginald Bernard Hammond, 45, Avon Park, on one charge resisting an officer-obstruct without violence and one charge possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted Florida felon.
Dakota Lee Huckabee, 28, Sebring, on one charge drug equipment possession, one charge methamphetamine possession, one charge possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and one charge probation violation.
Laura Jean Sinay, 29, Sebring, on one charge possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and one charge drug equipment possession.
Jay Sebastian Stephens, 25, Lake Placid, on one charge kidnap-false imprisonment of an adult and one charge battery causing bodily harm.
Richard Roy Williams, 40, Venus, on one charge aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and one charge armed burglary of a dwelling structure or conveyance.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 22:
Cory Ronald Cleveland, 30, Sebring, on one charge burglary with assault or battery.
James Thomas Cox, 39, Sebring, on one charge burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed, one charge drug equipment possession and one charge methamphetamine possession.
Sierra Leigh Rivera, 33, Sebring, on one charge burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed and one charge child neglect without great bodily harm (2 counts, Parker vs State).
Omar Juqsue Rushing, 36, Avon Park, on one charge possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted Florida felon, one charge drug equipment possession and one charge possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Leon Fulse Thomas, 41, Fort Meade, on one charge grand theft of a motor vehicle, one charge resisting an officer by fleeing or eluding law enforcement officer with lights and siren active and one charge driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense.
Roger Eugene Tish, 57, Avon Park, on one charge battery-second or subsequent offense.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 23:
Karen Idalis Morales Melende, 46, Sebring, on one charge resisting an officer-obstruct without violence, one charge battery, one charge drug equipment possession and one charge cocaine possession.
Anthony Malcolm Sargent, 44, Sebring, on one charge battery-second or subsequent offense.
J’Von Rashad Wise, 25, Frostproof, on one charge drug equipment possession and one charge cocaine possession.