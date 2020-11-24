The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Nov. 13:
Mary Kathryn Chiu, 65, Lake Placid, on charges of larceny and burglary of a dwelling.
Amy Lynn Edlow, 55, Sebring, charged with battery.
James William Etheridge, 29, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
Joseph Edward Geiger, 42, Sebring, on charges of criminal mischief, threatening a public servant and resisting an officer without violence.
Rickey Harris, 32, Sebring, on charges of burglary and larceny.
Wendy Denise Kaltofen, 43, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Bobbie Joe Pettis, 48, Lake Placid, on charges of fraudulent use of credit cards, unlawful use of a two-way communications device and theft from a person 65 or older.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Nov. 14:
Kalvin George Cowger, 25, Sebring, charged with possession of a weapon.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Nov. 15:
Vivian Irma Swedenjelm, 54, Lake Placid, charged with aggravated battery offender should have known victim was pregnant.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Nov. 16:
Kaylynn Sue Pierce, 20, Sebring, charged with larceny.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Nov. 17:
Adrian Jarrod Braswell, 41, Avon Park, charged with driving while license is suspended.
Jesse Ray Hill, 36, Avon Park, on two charges of failure to appear.
Joseph Anthony Jackson, 30, Sebring, on nine charges of failure to appear.
Derrick G. Jones, 27, Avon Park, on charges of dealing in stolen property and larceny.
Izailyah Lamar McSwain, 20, Sebring, charged with possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Nov. 18:
Tiara Michele Bradshaw, 26, Avon Park, on charges of using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, crimes against a person and prostitution.
Deshone Shaney Coleman, 54, Lake Placid, on charges of larceny and burglary.
Richard Amil Reyes Rodriguez, 42, Lake Placid, charged with reckless driving.
Samantha Nicole Roberts, 22, Lakeland, on charges of drug equipment possession, methamphetamine possession and larceny.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Nov. 19:
Dennis Ray Cross, 71, on charges of drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
Dustin Deshawn Hook, 43, Sebring, charged with criminal mischief.
Wakem Tyewon Robinson, 30, Sarasota, on six charges of probation violation.
Roger Eugene Tish, 54, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, assault on officer and methamphetamine possession.
Mary Ann Weeks, 60, Avon Park, on charges of giving false ID to law enforcement, drug equipment possession and drug possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Nov. 20:
Glen Edward McGowan, 63, Avon Park, on charges of battery and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Mary Jean Reed, 37, Sebring, on charges of destroying evidence (Parker vs State) and larceny (Parker vs State).
Michael Anthony Rocco, 29, Sebring, on two charges of battery.
Xzavier Carl White, 52, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Nov. 21:
Enrique Antonio Urbano, 18, Sebring, on charges of grand theft auto, larceny, burglary of an occupied dwelling and burglary of an unoccupied structure.
Chelsey Lee Wall, 28, Sebring, on charges of larceny, drug equipment possession (Parker vs State) and methamphetamine possession (Parker vs State).
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Nov. 22:
James Benjamin, 53, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.