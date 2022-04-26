The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 18:
Caleb Donnie Walter Foley, 23, Arcadia, on one charge attempted homicide and one charge possession of a weapon/or ammo by a convicted Florida felon.
James Edward McDermott, 50, Sebring, on one charge probation violation.
Ginger Maria Paul, 33, Sebring, on one charge probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 19:
Daniel Nunez, 25, Okeechobee, on one charge obstructing justice/tampering in first-degree felony proceeding, one charge domestic violence battery and one charge interfere with custody of minor person.
Joseph Anthony Schaller, 41, Sebring, on two charges failure to appear.
Milo Edward Williams, 38, Sebring, on one charge probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 20:
Mark Robert Riley, 28, Lake Placid, on one charge kidnap-false imprisonment/adult, one charge aggravated assault-weapon/with deadly weapon without intent to kill, one charge burglary/occupied dwelling unarmed, one charge resisting an officer/obstruct without violence, and one charge probation violation.
Chealsea Renee Walterman, 28, Sebring, on one charge cruelty toward a child/abuse child without great bodily harm, and one charge battery/touch or strike.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 21:
Luis Enrique Belardo Nichols, 36, Avon Park, on one charge possession controlled substance without a prescription, one charge sexual assault/sexual battery victim 18 years old or older, one charge criminal mischief over $200 under $1,000, one charge robbery no firearm or weapon and one charge kidnapping/inflict bodily harm or terrorize victim.
Amber Herbert Drapal, 45, Lake Placid, on one charge battery on person 65 years of age or older.
Winter Ann Labonnett, 34, Avon Park, on two charges probation violation.
Thomas Marshall McCann, 33, Lake Placid, on one charge cocaine possession and one charge drug equipment possession.
Vanessa Marie Rodriguez, 36, Tampa, on two charges probation violation.
Matthew Drian Yeager, 33, Sebring, on one charge probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 22:
Ulisses Rodney Gomez, 44, Avon Park, on one charge probation violation.
Marquis Jean Baptiste, 25, Florida City, on one charge probation violation.
Melissa Suzanne McCall-Chandler, 46, Avon Park, on one charge grand theft more than $750.
Tyrone Moss, 63, Avon Park, on one charge driving while license suspended habitual offender.
Jeremy O’Neil Ruddell, 49, Miami, on five charges failure to appear, one charge scheme to defraud more than $50,000, 13 charges defraud financial institution $5,000 each and one charge grand theft first degree more than $100,000.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 23:
Denzell Lamar Culbreth, 30, Avon Park, on one charge selling marijuana within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, business or school.
Pablo Estrada Soldevi, 39, Sebring, on two charges failure to register as career offender.
Dakota Reaves Harrell, 22, Lake Placid, on one charge possession controlled substance without a prescription, one charge marijuana possession over 20 grams, one charge drug equipment possession, one charge cocaine possession, one charge cocaine possession with intent to sell and one charge carrying concealed weapon/unlicensed firearm.
Pedro Martinez, 48, Lake Placid, on one charge disorderly intoxication in public place causing disturbance and one charge aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill.
Tina Renee Venning, 39, Avon Park, on one charge probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 24:
Codene Shine Jumper, 33, Okeechobee, on one charge drug equipment possession, one charge possession of controlled substance without a prescription and one charge methamphetamine possession.
Angelo Luis Maldonado, 58, Avon Park, on two charges probation violation.
Kenneth Jerome Pearson, 30, Sebring, on one charge grand theft of motor vehicle, one charge possession of weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon and one charge homicide/murder first degree premeditated.