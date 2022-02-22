The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 14:
Paula Jean Halliwell, 49, Lake Placid, on one charge probation violation.
John Anthony McBean, 38, on one charge battery.
Keltin Xavier Wafford, 25, Avon Park, on one charge cocaine possession and one charge drug equipment possession.
David Wickline, 61, Sebring, on one charge aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 15:
Dustin Marc Chamberlain, 38, on one charge battery and one charge cruelty toward a child.
Marc David Cram, 59, Lake Placid, on one charge DUI third violation within 10 years and one charge DUI damage to property.
Joterra Devonia Iles, 23, Tampa, on one charge fleeing police with disregard to persons safety.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 16:
Sonya Bernadette Armstrong, 57, Sebring, on one charge drug equipment possession and two charges cocaine possession.
Kanesha Michelle Jewel Bridges, 26, on one charge methamphetamine possession and one charge drug equipment possession.
Jaden Matthew Bunnell, 19, Lake Placid, on four charges burglary, one charge petit theft first degree, one charge petit theft second degree and one charge grand theft of a controlled substance.
Timothy Ryan Camp, 29, Sebring, on one charge drug possession, one charge drug equipment possession and one charge petit theft second degree.
Kendall Jean Carroll, 37, Lake Placid, on one charge grand theft $750 or more.
Michael Todd Chandler, 49, Sebring, on one charge drug equipment possession and one charge methamphetamine possession.
Melissa Ann Gage, 37, on one charge aggravated assault with deadly weapon, one charge battery and one charge probation violation.
Alonia Kieterria Hawk, 30, Avon Park, on one charge cocaine possession and one charge drug equipment possession.
Bryan Austin Lowder, 24, Sebring, on one charge lewd or lascivious battery and one charge cruelty toward a child.
Cynthia Marie Stoker, 28, Lake Placid, on one charge drug equipment possession and one charge delivering methamphetamine.
Christina B. Wetherell, 74, Lake Placid, on one charge drug equipment possession and one charge drug possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 17:
Diana Gutierrez Sebas, 39, on one charge aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one charge battery.
David Allen Kingsley, 27, Lorida, on one charge vehicle theft (Parker vs State), one charge burglary (Parker vs State) and one charge larceny (Parker vs State).
Tayler Eddie Pereira, 19, Lake Placid, on four charges burglary, one charge petit theft first degree, one charge petit theft second degree and one charge grand theft of a controlled substance.
Linda Carol Riley, 56, Sebring, on one charge driving while license suspended or revoked.
Danny Waldo Sanchez, 18, Wauchula, on one charge burglary.
Justin Tyler Shenefield, 18, Wauchula, on one charge accessory after the fact.
The following person was arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 18:
Tara Ann Dunihue, 43, Sebring, on one charge damage to property-criminal mischief, one charge grand theft $300 or more and one charge burglary of a structure.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 19:
Dalton Robert Carroll, 20, Lake Placid, on one charge cocaine possession, one charge drug equipment possession and one charge methamphetamine possession.
Michael Cedric McGowan, 66, Avon Park, on one charge selling opium or derivative, one charge drug equipment possession, one charge methamphetamine possession and one charge resisting an officer without violence.
Darlene Jeanette Rivera, 52, on one charge battery, one charge methamphetamine possession and one charge drug equipment possession.
Luis Miguel Salinas, 35, on two charges sexual assault on victim under 12.