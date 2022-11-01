The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Oct. 25:
Juan Alfonso Barajas, 28, Lake Placid, on one charge probation violation.
Timothy Jay Chase, 25, Hudson, on one charge probation violation.
Frank William King, 51, Lorida, on one charge methamphetamine possession, one charge possession of a weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon and one charge drug equipment possession.
Margarito Casio Lopez, 42, Avon Park, on one charge sexual assault by person 18 years of age or older on victim 12-18-no physical force and one charge sexual assault by person 18 years of age or older on victim 12-18.
Darlene Jeanette Rivera, 53, Sebring, on one charge probation violation, one charge kidnap-false imprisonment of an adult and one charge resisting an officer without violence.
Shundra Bouna Rockmore, 44, Sebring, on one charge probation violation.
Robert Lee Willis, 37, Sebring, on one charge battery second or subsequent offense.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Oct. 26:
Elizabeth Nicole Byrd, 29, Sebring, on four charges failure to appear.
Timmy Allen Carter, 34, Lake Placid, on one charge driving with license from other state when Florida license suspended, one charge driving while license suspended or revoked third subsequent violation, one charge obscene communication-use of computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child (Bail off Bond), one charge obscene communication travel to meet after use of computer to lure child (Bail off Bond) and two counts interfere with custody of minor incompetent person (Bail off Bond).
Demnis Fonseca, 27, Sebring, charged with lewd molestation victim less than 12 years old offender over 18 (three counts).
Sean Thomas Markey, 32, Sebring, on one charge probation violation.
Jason Don Reed, 45, Sebring, on one charge drug equipment possession and one charge methamphetamine possession.
Bruce Luis Torres, 42, Sebring, on one charge pre-trial release condition violation for domestic violence (reference sex act with a minor).
David Zaragosa Vargas, 37, Lake Placid, on three charges of sex offender failure to properly register.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Oct. 27:
Elizabeth Ashley Baillie, 28, Sebring, on five charges failure to appear.
Mark Marlin Moree, 32, Sebring, on one charge larceny-grand theft more than $750 less than $5K, one charge passing a forged instrument, one charge larceny-petit theft second degree third subsequent offense, and one charge probation violation.
Charles Williams Nellett, 53, Sebring, on one charge larceny-grand theft more than $750 less than $5K, and one charge fraud-insufficient funds check stopping payment with intent to defraud $150 or more.
Dennyson Mishael Olivencia, 19, Avon Park, on one charge aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and five charges probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Oct. 28:
Michael Allan Dykes, 52, Sebring, on one charge sex offender violation-failure to reregister as required, and one charge sex offender violation-failure to comply with registration law.
Agustin Roberto Sasturrias-Olive, 77, Sebring, on one charge sex offender failure to reregister as required, one charge probation violation, one charge sex offender failure to comply with registration law and one charge sex offender providing false registration information.
Nancy Nicole Wyche, 45, Lake Placid, on one charge battery-second or subsequent offense.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Oct. 29:
Lorisma William Desilus, 33, Avon Park, on one charge cocaine possession, one charge fraud-false identification given to law enforcement officer, one charge resisting an officer without violence, one charge drug equipment possession and one charge probation violation.
Nicole Lee Schabo, 47, Sebring, on one charge failure to appear.
Clinton Joseph Weidner, 38, Avon Park, on one charge drug equipment possession and one charge methamphetamine possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Oct. 30:
Ivan Leandro Cortes Pizarro, 33, Lake Placid, on one charge resisting an officer without violence, one charge burglary with assault or battery and one charge burglary-dwelling structure or conveyance armed.
Frico Jerome, 55, Sebring, on one charge aggravated assault on officer firefighter EMT etc.
Matthew Ryan Havener, 29, Lake Placid, on one charge battery on officer, one charge property damage-criminal mischief under $200, one charge resisting an officer without violence, one charge robbery with weapon and one charge resisting an officer with violence.
Miguel Rangel-Hernandez, 21, Avon Park, on one charge child neglect-without great bodily harm.
Kenya Lacosta Yarde, 43, Lake Placid, on two charges failure to appear.