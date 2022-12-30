BRANDON, Fla. — More than $4.4 billion in federal grants, disaster loans and flood insurance payments have been provided to the state of Florida and to households affected by Hurricane Ian. But time is running out for Hurricane Ian survivors to apply for disaster assistance. If your primary residence is in one of the 26 counties designated for federal disaster assistance and you incurred storm-related loss or damage caused by Hurricane Ian, you have until Jan. 12, 2023 to complete your application.
Survivors who have insurance are encouraged to file a claim for disaster-caused damage before they apply for FEMA assistance. You do not need to wait for your insurance settlement to submit a disaster assistance application. FEMA may provide financial assistance to eligible survivors who have uninsured or underinsured disaster-caused damage or loss.