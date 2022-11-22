BRANDON — At the request of the State of Florida, Hurricane Ian survivors who suffered damage to their property have additional time to apply for federal disaster assistance.

FEMA has extended the application deadline to Jan. 12, 2023, for survivors in Highlands, Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia counties.

