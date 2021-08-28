SEBRING — For this year’s Highlands News-Sun Highlander Awards, Welcome Home Heartland was the sponsor for the Female Athlete of the Year, awarded to Faith Zahn.
“As a former female athlete myself, I support females participating in sports and encourage more to do so. Female athletes are female leaders. They inspire our young girls to grow up healthy, confident and secure with themselves along with teaching them commitment, respect for others and how to set and achieve goals. They thrive on competition, determination and strong work ethics helping them succeed,” said Erica White, account executive for Welcome Home Heartland.
Welcome Home Heartland is a real estate magazine published monthly by Amanda Young and distributed by the Highlands News-Sun. Welcome Home Heartland is your premier real estate guide for Highlands County and beyond.
The newspaper also publishes and distributes the Highlands Sun, a weekly entertainment newspaper, a second monthly magazine — Well Being in the Heartland, two quarterly magazines — Our Backyard... Life in Highlands County and Financial Wellness, and the annual Discover Highlands County.