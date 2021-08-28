SEBRING — For this year’s Highlands News-Sun Highlander Awards, the Highlands Sun was the sponsor for the 2021 Female Coach of the Year, awarded to Lindsay McCabe.
“For years, I was a coach and coordinator for Highlands County youth sports and know the dedication it takes to coach our youth,” said Highlands News-Sun Advertising Director Amanda Young. “It is such an important role you play in a child’s life as a coach teaching values such as hard work, commitment, a positive attitude and how to be a team player.”
