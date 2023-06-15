TALLAHASSEE — Incoming Florida Gulf Coast University President Aysegul Timur is in line to earn $500,000 annually in a three-year contract approved by the school’s trustees Tuesday.

Timur, who was the only internal candidate among three other finalists considered by the university’s trustees in the run-up to her selection last month, also would be the first woman to lead Florida Gulf Coast. Timur has served as vice president and vice provost for strategy and program innovation at the university.

