TAMPA BAY — Florida Highway Patrol Troopers continue to search for a suspect vehicle, described as a silver Dodge Caliber with right front damage, a missing right front antenna and Virginia license plates. The vehicle is believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run that occured Dec. 3, 2022 in Winter Haven.
According to FHP reports, the vehicle was headed eastbound on Lake Howard Drive, just east of 15th Street NW, where a 59-year-old Winter Haven man was afoot, crossing the roadway. Reports indicate the vehicle collided with the pedestrian, who suffered fatal injuries.