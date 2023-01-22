Philanthropy-Fidelity-College

This January 2023 photo provided by Fidelity Investments shows Drew Ve’e at the University of Utah. He is a junior studying finance at the university and part of Fidelity Investments’ Opportunity Scholars program.

 AP PHOTO

Fidelity Investments will commit $250 million to a new education initiative to support up to 50,000 underserved minority students with scholarships and mentorship programs in the next five years.

The Invest in My Education program, announced Tuesday, plans to increase graduation rates and students’ ability to complete their education debt free.

Recommended for you