Science V Food Waste

BelleHarvest facilities and storage manager Mike Mazie, describes how the process of “putting the apples to sleep” to slow ripening is a “bit of a maze.”

 CARLOS OSORIO/AP PHOTO

Hate mealy apples and soggy french fries? Science can help.

Restaurants, grocers, farmers and food companies are increasingly turning to chemistry and physics to tackle the problem of food waste.

