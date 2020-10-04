AVON PARK — It’s not a prop for Halloween, Avon Park resident Jimmy Flannagan is preparing for the inevitable by building his own coffin.
The 70-year-old has some health issues, but doesn’t foresee checking out of life soon, but figured he could save his family money when the time comes.
Flanagan who is originally from Massachusetts, served in the U.S. Marines in the mid 1960s during the Viet Nam War. He served in Viet Nam and didn’t want to say much about it, but noted returning home after his tour of duty was a difficult time during the hippy era and the war protests.
He became a master carpenter and lived and worked in New Hampshire for many years. About five years ago he sold everything and moved for a time to south Florida staying with a relative. They drove up the state heading to Inverness, but he found Avon Park to be right place for him to settle.
He has been living in Avon Park a little over four years.
“I came down here to live comfortably, peacefully and enjoy myself with no stress and no anxiety like there is up in New England,” he said. “It is tough up there. I never realized how tough it was until I was sitting in my chair. I feel like I am in paradise now.”
When he talks to his friends up north on the phone they are always complaining, Flanagan said.
Flanagan’s has a long-haired Chihuahua -mix named “Duke” he described as a “laid back dog, who brings a lot of peace to his life and is somebody to talk to. He won’t argue with me,” Flanagan said with a laugh.
With a New England/Boston accent, Flanagan calmly spoke of his final woodworking project.
“I just took my last stimulus money and said, “I am going to save my family some money; I am going to make my own casket; So I did,” Flanagan said. “Now my kids won’t come over because they think I am morbid. They don’t want to see it happen, but I told them I am probably saving you about $4,000 or $5,000.”
He bought some tools and pine and started working on the project about three months ago.
When he is done with the project, Flanagan said he will put the tools in a yard sale.
“All the stuff I have accumulated will not fit in the box; I am not taking anything with me,” he said.
Flanagan said he wanted it to be unique and he is taking his time with the cover with the several things he wants to do including putting in a plexiglass window and possibly a little statement on the cover such as, “What a ride” or “see you later” or “good night.”
No nails are being used, he stressed. He is using biscuits, glue and clamps for fastening. He is using a combination of golden oak and red mahogany stains.
His neighbors have been helping him out coming up with ideas. One suggested putting an Irish tweed blanket on the bottom for him to lay on.
Flanagan told the neighbor he wouldn’t really care or need it when the time comes.
Some neighbors have asked if he was getting ready for Halloween.
He will be buried, where he has some family (grandfather, uncle and aunt) at Riverview Cemetery in Groveland Mass., which is just outside of his hometown of Haverhill.